5 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $775,000

1st time on the market for this stunning and spacious this custom built home. Two story great rm, floor to ceiling windows allow unmatched natural light. Large Kitchen with breakfast bar and island. Primary bedroom is on main floor. Large office has great views overlooking the back yard. Upstairs you'll find 3 large bedrooms. Basement has wet bar, pool table, theater system, 5th bedroom, bonus room and full walkout to back yard. Large lot size at .92 acres. Middleton School district. Homes of this quality don't come available very often