5 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $820,000

Incredible 5 bed, 3.5 bath home on .76 acres in the town of Middleton! The spacious home has many features, including a two story great room w/gas fireplace, large kitchen w/granite countertops, spacious master suite, huge screened-season porch, and finished lower level. New carpeting, beautiful birch wood flooring and white painted colonial trim adorn the home. There is also plenty of storage in the large 3 car garage with stairs to the basement. James Hardie siding and new roof install 2016. Perfectly located just minutes to West Madison and in the Prairie Home Estates neighborhood. This property offers beautiful landscaping and views of the surrounding countryside. Middleton Schools!

