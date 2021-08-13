Barely lived in, custom 2-story home in the new established Willows neighborhood. Walk into the sprawling 5 bedroom/4 bathroom featuring 3,653 finished square footage. Main level includes 2 story foyer with high-end railing & newel posts on upper loft, extra wide entry way & beautiful solid hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen is an entertainers dream w/ Kitchen Aid appliances, granite counter tops, solid wood cabinets and pantry. All beds (4 upper / 1 main) w/ California closets. Owners Suite fts. private balcony. Zoned for the new Pope Farms Elementary within walking distance along w/ neighborhood park & walking trails! This home is filled w/ upgrades - be sure to check out the home features sheet for all!
5 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $825,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Jim Williams was 6-foot-4 and weighed around 350 pounds for much of his 65 years of life.
A motor vehicle crash in Dodge County on Saturday ultimately claimed three lives.
A motor vehicle crash on Highway 151 resulted in two deaths Saturday.
It has all the ingredients of an international crime thriller: Mystery. Intrigue. Missing works of art. A seemingly unsolvable case.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Juneau County until 3:15 p.m.
Baraboo will host the county’s first Pride event celebrating the LGBTQ community Saturday, organizers said.
A Milwaukee man was sentenced to prison Friday after his probation was revoked in a case where he was convicted of firing shots at Laverne War…
A woman accused of beating and stabbing a man in Lake Delton was released on a $2,000 signature bond Wednesday.
City officials met resistance Tuesday while attempting to reimplement an employee COVID-19 policy in light of new guidance from medical experts.
Masks are back on for Baraboo public school students this fall after a contentious meeting Monday — interrupted by a local parent accusing a s…