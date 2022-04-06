No Showings until Friday, 4/8 @ 9:00 a.m. Don't miss this beautiful custom designed and quality built 5 bedroom 4.5 bath home located in popular Community of Bishops Bay. Chef's kitchen w/ double oven, high end appliances, huge kitchen island. Fabulous owners suite with soaking tub and walk in shower. Great room with w/built ins & stone floor to ceiling gas FP. Built ins through out! Mudroom w/lockers, roomy laundry rm w/cabinets. Walkout LL offers an abundance of space including 2 huge bedrms, 2 full bath, rec room, office, huge exercise room/play rm. Plus Fantastic screen porch with windows. All Bedrms with walk-in closets. Epoxy floor in large 3 car garage. Short walk to parks & swimming pool. Loaded w/quality, Too many details to list. Amazing views from living room & deck!
5 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $850,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nine Beaver Dam businesses have been cited by police for selling alcohol to minors during compliance checks over two February weekends.
The century-old factory, its employees and the iconic lawn tractors made there were featured on an episode of “Extraordinary Stories Behind Everyday Things."
Thomas A. Tierney, 24, was charged last week with felony first-degree sexual assault - sexual contact with person under age of 13.
The 56-year-old man died early Tuesday morning after striking a tree off Highway 12-16 in the town of Lemonweir, the Juneau County Sheriff's Office said.
Corner 17 called out an Instagram influencer for his negative review after the restaurant turned down his offer to give a promotional pitch for $100.
Jury finds Reedsburg man guilty after January 2021 shooting outside Lake Delton Walmart.
22-year-old Mason L. Acuna was taken into custody in relation to the shooting that occurred on March 30 in Wisconsin Dells.
A 51-year-old Beaver Dam man appeared in court earlier this week for his fifth OWI. Kurt Brewer allegedly had a blood alcohol level almost twice the legal limit for driving in Wisconsin.
This is it, my last column. Some of you will be cheering my departure, others maybe not so much. Either way, this isn’t an early April Fool’s …
The Badgers took on UW-Green Bay on Tuesday night in a spring practice scrimmage, and empty seats were few and far between.