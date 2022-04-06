 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $850,000

No Showings until Friday, 4/8 @ 9:00 a.m. Don't miss this beautiful custom designed and quality built 5 bedroom 4.5 bath home located in popular Community of Bishops Bay. Chef's kitchen w/ double oven, high end appliances, huge kitchen island. Fabulous owners suite with soaking tub and walk in shower. Great room with w/built ins & stone floor to ceiling gas FP. Built ins through out! Mudroom w/lockers, roomy laundry rm w/cabinets. Walkout LL offers an abundance of space including 2 huge bedrms, 2 full bath, rec room, office, huge exercise room/play rm. Plus Fantastic screen porch with windows. All Bedrms with walk-in closets. Epoxy floor in large 3 car garage. Short walk to parks & swimming pool. Loaded w/quality, Too many details to list. Amazing views from living room & deck!

