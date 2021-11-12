5 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $897,500

This serene Middleton Hills home sits on a coveted lot overlooking the wetlands & pond. Built w/luxury in mind, it offers everything you want in a home, from a custom kitchen w/quarter sawn oak cabinets, a big island & high-end appliances, to a main floor that includes a primary suite w/gorgeous views, an office/5th BR, a laundry room & a hearth rm next to the kitchen. A 2-way gas fireplace ensconced in custom built-ins separates the formal DR from the living room and makes winter nights cozy. Two upstairs bedrooms have their own quiet space. Entertainers will adore the LL with its L-shaped bar, gas fp, movie room, exercise or hobby room + a guest room. And outdoor living is a joy thanks to a deck + 3 patios, one with a fireplace. Enjoy the wonderful Pheasant Branch Conservancy!