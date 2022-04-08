5 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $945,000

Showings start Sunday April 10th. Beautiful 5-bed, 5-bath craftsmen style home on 1.6 acres in the coveted Autumn Pond neighborhood. 1-mile walking/hiking trail and community pond host social events including ice-hockey, bonfires and annual “haunted” trail Halloween party. Just 5 minutes from the west beltline and 11 minutes from Middleton, this home overlooks the private & partially wooded backyard from multiple rooms. The LL features radiant in-slab heating and barnwood trim, a workroom, shop, future bar plumbed & wired for your finished touches, and walkout to the hot tub. Custom cherry cabinetry throughout, wood-burning fireplace in the hearth room, the gas fireplace in the study, and main-level owner suite. The upper-level features 4 bedrooms, two full baths and reading/study nook.