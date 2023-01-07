 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $975,000

Showings start 1/10. Exquisite craftsman in Bishops Bay. Better than new open concept perfect for entertaining! Chef's kitchen & bar feature SS GE Cafe appliances. Sun filled living room & breathtaking 3 season room open to beautifully landscaped yard complete w/in-ground pool & auto cover. Smart home offers music in & out, smart lights & auto blinds. 1st floor office & flex room allow room to grow. Spacious primary bedroom en-suite. 3 more bedrooms up w/ access to full bath & laundry. Lower level bar & rec space makes for great football game viewing. Boasts fitness room & full bath. Guests can enjoy the private bedroom. Exterior fenced yard, irrigation system, low maintenance, solar panels. 3 car heated garage. Surrounded by trails & parks! See docs for all upgrades. Waunakee Schools.

