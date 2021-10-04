A breath of fresh air this classic 1950's ranch style home is. With the hardwood floors restored to their original beauty (2021), lots of windows (2014), with 2 egress windows added (2015) to enhance the living space & light giving this home 5 bedrooms! To add more comfort, a beautiful 20mm LVP just installed (2021) in almost the entire lower level. Many updates including fresh paint (2021); roof, gutters & siding (2014); furnace & Central Air (2015). Driveway & extra pavement (2015) on side of the garage that leads to a 12x20 shed that has a garage door opener, work bench & is wired. Looking for laundry on the main level? The 3rd bedroom could be used as a laundry room. This home is waiting for you to create new memories.
5 Bedroom Home in Monona - $389,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Necedah man died after jumping from an overpass into oncoming traffic on Interstate 90 near Mauston Sept. 28.
Village officials are looking into a possible ordinance violation that reportedly happened at a Lake Delton restaurant in mid-September.
A Reedsburg man faces up to six years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000 after being charged with felony child abuse.
A La Valle woman was allegedly found at an intersection passed out with her car in drive, leading to her fourth operating while intoxicated charge.
The woman first claimed there was no cash in the wallet, but upon being shown a surveillance photo of her looking in the wallet at the cash, she lowered her head and said, "OK, I took it," police said.
Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano warned families on Friday that there would be consequences if students act on…
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip that there was marijuana growing outside a home in the town of Fountain Prairie…
R.P. Home & Harvest is a new hardware and building material store that may seem familiar to customers in Portage. Earlier this year, the d…
A vocal member of the Dodge County Board of Supervisors, and chairman of the Beaver Dam Town Board has died.
Beaver Dam’s hospital is starting to see a repeat of last year’s events within its walls.