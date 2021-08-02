5 Bedroom Home in Monona - $394,900

Here is your classic 1950's ranch style home with the hardwood floors just restored to their original beauty (2021), lots of windows (2014), with 2 egress windows added (2015) to enhance the living space giving this home 5 bedrooms! To add more comfort, a beautiful 20mm LVP just installed (2021) in almost the entire lower level. Many updates including fresh paint (2021); roof, gutters & siding (2014); furnace & Central Air (2015). Driveway & extra pavement (2015) on side of the garage that leads to a 12x20 shed that has a garage door opener, work bench & is wired. Looking for laundry on the main level? The 3rd bedroom could be used as a laundry room. Security system & a Dog Guard Invisible are installed. Within walking distance to parks, shopping & restaurants. Come see what we have done!!