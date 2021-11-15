 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Monona - $475,000

5 Bedroom Home in Monona - $475,000

5 Bedroom Home in Monona - $475,000

Welcome to Monona! This charming home has plenty of space to spread out! Enjoy the beautiful, newly uncovered & refinished hardwoods in the living room with large picture window, whip up some delicious meals in your kitchen w/ professionally painted cabinetry & tons of storage space, then enjoy meals in the dining area w/huge windows overlooking your expansive deck & private back yard. Cozy gathering space for after dinner game nights or morning coffee. 1st floor bedroom that could be used as the perfect office space. 1st floor full bath. 4 large bedrooms upstairs w/ enormous closets & 2nd full bath! Massive partially finished basement perfect for all your hobbies! LL 1/2 bath. Large 2 car garage w/attached shed So close to the lake, shops, dining, golf, schools beaches and parks

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News