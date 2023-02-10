Est Complete 2/28. High quality finishes, great layout & attention to detail in this almost finished new construction ranch home! Plenty of smart space with 5 bdrms or 4 bedrm plus office & 4.5 baths. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, gas stone fireplace in LR. Kitchen w/granite counters, Amish cabinetry, large island, SS appliances, pantry. Beautiful owners suite with tray ceiling, walkin closet, double vanity. Mud rm w/laundry, screen porch off dining, large 3 car garage. LL with tons of exposure & light, includ walk out to yard. Rec rm perfect for entertaining features Amish cabinets, granite w/wet bar, space for fridge. Two more generous bdrms, two full baths and flex space for workout or theatre. Located across the street from the golf course & neighborhood park.