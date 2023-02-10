Est Complete 2/28. High quality finishes, great layout & attention to detail in this almost finished new construction ranch home! Plenty of smart space with 5 bdrms or 4 bedrm plus office & 4.5 baths. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, gas stone fireplace in LR. Kitchen w/granite counters, Amish cabinetry, large island, SS appliances, pantry. Beautiful owners suite with tray ceiling, walkin closet, double vanity. Mud rm w/laundry, screen porch off dining, large 3 car garage. LL with tons of exposure & light, includ walk out to yard. Rec rm perfect for entertaining features Amish cabinets, granite w/wet bar, space for fridge. Two more generous bdrms, two full baths and flex space for workout or theatre. Located across the street from the golf course & neighborhood park.
contributed
5 Bedroom Home in Mount Horeb - $725,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A spring football game? Not quite. But Badgers coach Luke Fickell has already changed the way the program approaches certain aspects of the of…
The former Wisconsin men's basketball star is heading to his fourth organization. Here is where other Badgers are rostered.
A Baraboo teen faces charges of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old on his birthday.
A Sauk County Circuit Court judge recently issued an arrest warrant for a former Baraboo man accused of brutalizing and stalking another perso…
Do you hope this catches on?