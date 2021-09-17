5 Bedroom Home in Mount Horeb - $729,900

Enjoy your own private country oasis nestled on 17 acres, in the rolling hills between Mt Horeb and Verona! Vaulted ceilings and large windows from the open living space offer ample views of lush landscaping as you gather around the fireplace or large kitchen island. 5 bedrooms and 2.5 baths (LL bath has shower rough-in) offer plenty of flex space. Entertain guests in the walkout LL rec rm w/full bar or outside on HUGE multi-tier deck complete w/outdoor bar, swimming pool w/sun deck, hot tub lounge, pergola, fire pit area. Walk/ride the manicured trails or take the Ice Age Trl that borders the property; the heated 3car garage (3rd stall is 34' deep) and 40’x60’ outbuilding offer plenty of storage for toys.