Exceptional home with all the added bells and whistles. Plenty of room for everyone to spread out with 5 bedrooms, office, finished lower level with walkout, exercise room, 2 fireplaces, screened porch, patio, & huge yard with many newly planted trees. Super clean garage for 3 cars and wired for 2 electric car chargers. Did I mention the solar panels? Sellers had 0 electric bill on average over the last year. Just steps to neighborhood park, and walking distance to Downtown. Additional Features: Natural gas hook for grill on porch, insulated garage, dual zoned HVAC, hot water circulation pump, custom closets and pantry. This home has so much to offer!