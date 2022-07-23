5 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $1,325,000

Oversized lot on picturesque Bergamont #10 brings you a custom built French Provincial by Chris Schmidt/Classic Homes of Madison. Better than you've dreamt of, this is the home you've been waiting for. Ample sunlight embraces you from the grand foyer w/2story great room, and invites you to gather around the Chef's kitchen w/walkout to screen porch and private deck. Escape to your spa-like owner's suite w/soaker tub, oversized shower, and dressing room w/built-ins. LL entertainment area complete w/full bar, Wolf/Subzero appliances (thruout entire home!), wine room, theater, walkout to patio. Courtyard driveway w/dual oversized garages with parking for up to 6 cars inside. Panoramic views from every room in the house include sunrises over the clubhouse, sunsets over the golf course.