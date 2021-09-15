5 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $1,550,000

Opportunity of lifetime to own this spectacular private property on 50 acres of woods & prairie just minutes from Madison & nestled btw Oregon & Verona. Casual elegance is apparent throughout this home w/gracious living spaces - a family room w/floor to ceiling bookshelves, main level office and dining & living spaces that extend off the elegant chef kitchen. Step down into the Sunroom and capture all the seasons & entertain w/family and friends on the multiple decks & patio areas. Upstairs boasts 4 generous sized bedrooms, laundry room & bonus room perfect for a play room or guests. Head down stairs to the lower level for a movie night or a game of pool! Outbuilding(30x90) has heat, electric & water-ideal for toys or animals. 50 acre property incl 2 separate 15 acre buildable lots.