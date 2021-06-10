 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $399,900

5 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $399,900

5 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $399,900

Lovely 5 bedroom home in the established Hickory Estates neighborhood. Step into the well-maintained 2 story featuring a flexible floor plan including: 2 living areas, stone fireplace & sun-filled 4 season room. Open kitchen with ample cabinet space, newer appliances and dinette area. Upstairs you’ll find 3 generous size bedrooms, owners suite w/ a huge walk-in closet & private bath. Finished lower level provides add’l living space, office area, 2 bedrooms and full bath. Other updates include: furnace & A/C, microwave, dishwasher, fridge! Great location with Oregon Schools, parks & more! View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News