WOWZA – THIS IS my all-time favorite home and about to become YOURS! This immaculate, custom built home in Oregon’s highly sought-after Alpine neighborhood is MOVE IN READY for you! Thoughtfully designed, expansive open layout with vaulted ceilings, provides great flow for entertaining and socializing! This home has space for you being the host with the most! AND your fabulous chef’s kitchen with beautiful granite countertops! Incredible home for gatherings with neighbors, friends, and family inside and out!! Did we mention FIVE bedrooms and THREE bathrooms? TALL ceilings top to bottom!? And 2.5 car garage with TALL ceilings?! And there is space for a studio and/or workout room hidden away? SO MUCH TO SEE! Unbelievable style, amenities and location!
5 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $459,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Fort McCoy officials acknowledge there were initial problems with food supply, but that and other issues are being addressed.
A man working put his trailer in place for the workday was run over by a truck driven by a 16-year-old boy Wednesday morning in Beaver Dam.
A proposed $40 million development would bring a new hotel, RV park, vacation rentals and single-family homes to the town of Baraboo near Devi…
The woman first claimed there was no cash in the wallet, but upon being shown a surveillance photo of her looking in the wallet at the cash, she lowered her head and said, "OK, I took it," police said.
JUNEAU – A 36-year-old Beaver Dam man was sentenced to spend 21 and a half years in prison for causing a fatal three-vehicle crash in 2019 whi…
Construction of a new housing subdivision will start in Beaver Dam next year.
Portage Police arrested a man who allegedly punched a woman multiple times outside the Ridge Motor Inn.
"Talk about a 9/11 memorial that misses by a mile ... in an incredibly disrespectful display, a parade in Porter County, Indiana featured models of the Twin Towers with smoke billowing from each."
The Portage Common Council rejected adding a public comment period to its standing agenda last week after it was requested.
An Eau Claire man is charged with his fifth operating while intoxicated after police allegedly found marijuana and amphetamines during a traff…