Showings begin 8/14. Immaculate luxury home in Oregon’s desirable Alpine Meadows Neighborhood. The fantastic open layout w/multiple dining areas provides a great flow for entertaining & socializing. Stunning chef’s kitchen w/ample counter space features beautiful granite countertops, & stainless appliances. Relax at the end of the day in your private bedroom w/a walk-in closet & full ensuite bath luxurious soaking tub or under the rain head in your separate shower. Spend warm summer days on your screened-in porch or on the patio, perfect for BBQs & friendly outdoor gatherings. You’ll love the finished, exposed lower level with a 5th bedroom & full bath, plus your very own home theater w/a wet bar. 2.5-car garage; dedicated laundry room on the upper level. Unparalleled style & amenities!
5 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $500,000
