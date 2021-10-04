 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $599,900

Beautiful Bergamont ranch home to view amazing sunsets beyond the cornfield from the screen porch. Main floor offers a large open living area with vaulted/trayed ceilings, cherry hardwood floors, and a dedicated home office, also has a split bedroom design - 2 bedrooms on main plus large primary bedroom suite w/ whirlpool tub, walk-in shower, dual closets & tray ceiling. Lower level is finished with a beautiful family room with built-ins and barnwood details, along with 2 large bedrooms, full bathroom and another bonus room to use as you see fit - exercise room, play room, hobby room, home theatre, or ? Updates include new carriage style garage doors, new exterior paint, some new interior paint, new washer, dryer, refrigerator and Tesla car charging station in garage!

