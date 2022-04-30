 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $629,900

Immaculate 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home in popular Alpine Meadows! Very well-appointed interior boasts great room with gas fireplace, front office with french doors, gourmet kitchen with walk-in pantry, granite countertops, island breakfast bar and buffet. Mud room with buillt-in lockers. Four bedrooms and laundry room upstairs including owner suite with tray ceiling, walk-in closet with built-in organizers, and private full bath with jetted tub and double vanity. Finished exposed lower level family/media room, BR5, full bath with stall shower and ample storage. A great value!

Caribou Coffee coming: Option added at Food Pride location

Caribou Coffee is coming soon to Beaver Dam, using space off the west side of the existing Beaver Dam Food Pride building. Long-time manager (32 years) Max Gritzmacher and Jason Nillssen (who comes from a family in the grocery business) are the current owners. Both are excited about the new addition.

