5 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $779,900

Under construction - EDC Nov 2021. Beautiful brand new ranch home in desirable autumn Ridge subdivision, seconds from Oregon Middle School! Spacious, open concept main level, gas fireplace in the great room, granite countertops and large island in kitchen, spa-like bath off of primary bedroom with free-standing tub/walk-in shower, ceramic tile, large walk-in closet. Garden-style backyard space off of main level with screened-in porch, patio perfect for grilling, gorgeous stone landscaping with flower beds and steps leading up to mature oak tree. Your own private garden oasis! Finished lower level includes wet bar, large family room, spare bed and bath, and another fireplace - great for movie nights or entertaining! Builder is related to listing agent.