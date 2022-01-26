Estimated completion: June 2022. This luxury home in Bergamont's newest phase is J Erdman Builders' feature in the MABA 2022 Parade of Homes. It features 5 bedrooms including a huge master suite on the main floor w/ tiled shower, freestanding tub, double stone vanities & 8'x12' closet. The 2-Story great room has centered gas fireplace + adjacent open kitchen featuring white & gold Café Appliance package & white quartz countertops w/ waterfall edge. Fully insulated three-season room, maintenance-free deck, dining room and office/flex room finish the main floor. The upper floor has 3 bedrooms and full bath with large bonus room over the 3-car garage. LL is complete with walk-out to backyard, wet bar, 5th bedroom & 3rd full bath. Smart home features incl. GE Kitchen Hub & Laundry Jet system.
5 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $900,000
