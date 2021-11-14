OPPORTUNITIES GALORE! Situated next to Coachman's Golf Resort, this spectacular, multi-parcel, 98+ acre farm is a rare find in Southern, WI. Including a 2-story home that exudes history, elegant wood architecture, & excellent care, this gorgeous farmland is the perfect property to create a Bed 'n' Breakfast, incorporate a wedding venue, rent out the upper level, farm your own land or possibly develop a golf course community - a plethora of opportunities! Multiple outbuildings include Machine Shed, Dairy Barn w/ Lean-To, Milking Parlor, Tobacco Shed w/ Strip House, & Combo Bldg. 69-acres of farmland currently being rented out. Includes parcels 0512-081-9651-3, 0512-081-9700-3, 0512-081-9150-9, 0512-082-9660-1. See addl' documents for more details.
5 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $1,375,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Baraboo High School suspended two students, one of which was cited for disorderly conduct, Thursday for putting notes on lockers in honor of t…
JUNEAU – A 17-year-old Watertown girl made her initial appearance in court Monday, charged with sending a threatening Snapchat message telling…
Rain, then first snow of season possible for southern Wisconsin, but big snowstorm stays to north and west
Southern Wisconsin will see plenty of rain and then possibly its first light snow of the season, while a big snowstorm hits to the north and west, according to forecasters.
After it was slated to head for a jury trial in August, a vehicular homicide case in Sauk County Circuit Court instead ended Tuesday with a pr…
A Mauston man is charged with his fourth operating while intoxicated after allegedly traveling at 111 mph on the interstate near New Lisbon.
A Warrens man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly pointing a gun at people after a fight and trying to hit another vehicle with …
Mayville punches back all night, holds off Belleville to advance to state title game for first time in 15 years
Blake Schraufnagel rushes for 270 yards and all six of the Cardinals' TDs as they win for the fourth time this postseason over a higher-seeded team in the Division 5 playoffs.
A felony case has been dismissed in Columbia County after the victim refused to testify in court.
JUNEAU – A 67-year-old Mayville man will serve jail time after being found guilty Friday of his 5th offense of operating a motor vehicle while…
Columbus Police arrested a man on Sunday morning for operating while intoxicated sixth offense.