 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $499,900

5 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $499,900

Showings start 4/7. Feel right at home when you enter this attractive & well-maintained 5-bed, 3.5-bath home on a beautiful lot, adjacent to an abundance of green space. Comfortable living area w/tons of natural light & cozy WB fireplace. Functional kitchen features granite countertops, SS appliances & Island. 4 bedrooms upstairs include vaulted primary w/ a jetted tub, walk-in shower, DV sink & walk-in closet. Finished LL is exposed w/ a full bath, bedroom, flex room & walkout to backyard. Other features include full deck, main floor laundry/mud room, fire pit & spacious 3 car garage! Per seller - Roof and Furnace 2018.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Historic Lake Delton house being relocated

Historic Lake Delton house being relocated

Dawn Manor, a historic Lake Delton house built in 1855, is in the early process of being relocated. The house, which was owned at a time by W.J. Newman, the creator of Lake Delton, was built by Captain Abraham Vanderpoel, one of the signers of the Wisconsin Constitution.

Portage elects new mayor

Portage elects new mayor

Portage business owner Mitchel Craig has been elected as the next mayor of the city in Tuesday’s election. Craig defeated incumbent Rick Dodd.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News