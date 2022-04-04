5 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $559,900

Est. Completion 7/30/22-The Reagan offers room for Everyone w/ 5 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, & spacious 2 Car Garage! The foyer opens into sweeping Great Room, Dining & Kitchen Areas complete w/ island & panty! Vast Master Suite connects to an oversized Walk-in Closet & an appealing Master Bath w/ walk in shower. The other 4 bedrooms are perfectly sized complete w/ large closets! Do NOT miss out on 1 of the few 2 stories being built! 50+ home sites available for new construction in 2022. We provide a unique buying experience that will make the home building/buying process stress free by guiding you through, to ensure that this will be the perfect fit for you & your family! All prices & specifications are subject to change at any time without notice based on the discretion of Eldon Homes.