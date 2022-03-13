 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $848,500

OPPORTUNITIES GALORE! Situated next to Coachman's Golf Resort, this spectacular, multi-parcel, 31+ acre farm is a rare find in Southern, WI. Including a 2-story home that exudes history, elegant wood architecture, & excellent care, this gorgeous farmland is the perfect property to create a Bed 'n' Breakfast, incorporate a wedding venue, rent out the upper level, farm your own land or possibly develop a golf course community - a plethora of opportunities! Multiple outbuildings include Machine Shed, Dairy Barn w/ Lean-To, Milking Parlor, Tobacco Shed w/ Strip House, & Combo Bldg. Includes parcels 0512-081-9651-3, 0512-081-9700-3. See addl' documents for more details. New survey map in the works.

