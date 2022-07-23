An airy, open floorplan welcomes you to Crary Construction’s 2022 Parade Home, inspired by rustic & modern European elements. Amazing details & custom built-ins beautifully combine form & function. The gourmet kitchen is a dream, with quarter-sawn white Oak & Maple cabinetry, Cafe appliances, Venetian plaster hood, quartzite counters & backsplash, island, huge additional prep kitchen & pantry. Creamy brick arches span the great room, featuring a Venetian plaster fireplace, invisible speakers, custom shelves, beams & gorgeous western sunset views. The lavish principal suite features egress to 4 seasons room, heated marble floors, soaking tub, glass shower, pocket office & more. Lower level feels elevated with 10' ceilings, heated floors, wetbar, wine room, flex room, & covered patio.
5 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $1,524,000
