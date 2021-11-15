5 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $399,900

Beauty & Warmth best describe this unsuspecting 5 Bed, 3 Ba Tri-Level Home boasting refreshed Bright open Kitchen(2016) w/ granite & upgraded appliances. Sim wood floors throughout Kit & Main Living Room areas. Spacious Primary w/ updated bath, double vanity & tile Shower. (2nd bdrm is currently used as primary walkin closet - can be converted back) 2nd bath is also updated. Head on down to the walkout LL offering an additional cozy living/rec room with gas FP, 2 additional bedrooms, (exercise & office) an additional full bath & Laundry, and a New Furnace Nov 2021! Outdoor spaces include 2 decks, concrete Patio and a generous size back yard! Additional perks include proximity to parks, schools, walking paths & shopping! Don't Blink! Schedule your showing today!