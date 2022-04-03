Vintage meets rejuvenated in this well-appointed 1910 Victorian just steps from downtown Sun Prairie! Nothing has been untouched, yet all the charm remains. French doors, pocket doors and built-in columns provide the ornaments of yesteryear, however the functional features of the house are renovated to today’s standards. Beautiful kitchen with breakfast bar and clean, white cabinetry along with 2 updated baths. An idyllic back porch overlooking a nearly ½ acre yard with perennials, raised garden beds and a firepit. Enjoy the benefits of the city with the sanctuary of a country-like setting. Simply lovely!
5 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $425,000
