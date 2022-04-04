5 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $499,900

Stunning 5 BR/3.5 BA in the Westwynde neighborhood of Sun Prairie! You’re welcomed into this beautiful home w/ a stunning 2-story foyer. Kitchen hosts solid surface countertops, cherry cabinets, stainless GE appliances, island, and eat-in space. Large deck surrounded by tree lined, fenced yard is the perfect spot for hosting friends and family for a summer BBQ! Kitchen overlooks the living room which spotlights a gas FP. Main level owners suite has tray ceilings, jetted tub, walk-in shower and walk-in closet. Flex room (home office/dining space), overlooks the front patio and yard. Upper level hosts 4 BR and Full BA. Finished LL has a large rec room; flex room, and full BA. Convenient laundry room with ample amount of storage, leads out 3 car attached garage.