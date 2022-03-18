Showings start 3/18. Bright 5 bed colonial in Sun Prairie’s Fox Point Neighborhood! Main level invites you to a functional floor plan w/ an office off the entry that connects to the formal dining flowing into the eat-in kitchen w/ granite counters, island, beautiful tile backsplash & ss appliances. You’ll love the openness to the living room complete w/ a cozy gas FP along w/ an attached bonus room perfect for a 2nd office or kids play area. Mudroom w/ dog wash! Upstairs features 4 BRs including the primary offering 2 closets (1 WIC) & attached ensuite w/ a soaking tub, sep shower & dv sinks. Add’l full bath & laundry room round out the upstairs. LL features an add'l bedroom & a sprawling theater room complete w/ a wet bar making the perfect movie night setup.
5 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $549,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Karin S. Luttinen is charged with a felony count of concealing the death of a child. She could face up to 1½ years in prison and 2 years of an extended supervision if convicted of the offense.
The Columbia County Board voted Wednesday to open most county highways to ATV/UTV traffic with a few segments remaining closed.
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office and Medical Examiner's Office will be having a press conference on Friday to discuss updates that have occurred in the Baby Theresa case. The new born infant was found dead in the woods outside of Theresa in 2009.
A Baraboo woman was charged Monday with stealing more than $17,000 from her employer in less than two months.
An investigation showed the Toyota Camry pulled out from the stop sign on Highway D to enter Highway 16 and was struck by the semi.
The senior scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half and overtime as the top-seeded Rockets outlasted Trailways West rival Cambria-Friesland in an all-time classic.
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in Texas, killing nine people, says NTSB
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
"He was alarmed, as anyone might be," a fire department official said. "He said he thought he hooked a hand or a foot."
A Portage teen pleaded not guilty Thursday to four counts of take and drive vehicle without consent. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail linked to a 2020 obstructing officer case.
A Green Bay man has been charged with exposing himself to a child after allegedly using an app meant to help teenagers find friends.