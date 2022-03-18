5 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $549,900

Showings start 3/18. Bright 5 bed colonial in Sun Prairie’s Fox Point Neighborhood! Main level invites you to a functional floor plan w/ an office off the entry that connects to the formal dining flowing into the eat-in kitchen w/ granite counters, island, beautiful tile backsplash & ss appliances. You’ll love the openness to the living room complete w/ a cozy gas FP along w/ an attached bonus room perfect for a 2nd office or kids play area. Mudroom w/ dog wash! Upstairs features 4 BRs including the primary offering 2 closets (1 WIC) & attached ensuite w/ a soaking tub, sep shower & dv sinks. Add’l full bath & laundry room round out the upstairs. LL features an add'l bedroom & a sprawling theater room complete w/ a wet bar making the perfect movie night setup.