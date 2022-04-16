 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $549,900

Why wait to build when you can move into this beautiful 2 story home in Sun Prairies Ironwood Estates. Spacious & welcoming, this 5 bed/3 bath home has a fantastic open layout complimented by contemporary finishes. The eat in kitchen features a large quartz island w/ breakfast bar, SS appliances (gas stove), tile backsplash & pantry. The main level offers a MF bedroom, flex room/office, full bath & cozy living room w/ gas FP. Upstairs offers a laundry room for added convenience, a full bath & 4 bedrooms including the primary w/ his & her WIC, a tray ceiling & attached ensuite w/ soaking tub & tiled shower. The LL offers a blank canvas to be finished to add add’l living space including another bedroom & bath or use for ample amounts of storage. Beautiful stamped patio & fenced in back yard!

