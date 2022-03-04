Spacious & sunny 5 BR/4 BA home in popular West Prairie Village! Step inside to a soaring 2-story foyer. Cooking is a breeze in the gorgeous chef’s kitchen feat. granite counters, tile backsplash, walk-in pantry & stainless apps. Lovely open floor plan w/ multiple living/entertaining areas on the main level & convenient mud room leading to the oversized 2-car heated/insulated garage. Upstairs you’ll find laundry & 4 beds including the owner’s suite w/ 2 walk-in closets & ensuite. Amazing lower level boasts fun kids area w/chalkboard paint & climbing wall and a separate sound-proof theater room w/wet bar. Lounge on the patio in the backyard overlooking your ample yard w/fruit trees. Many extras incl. solar system, EV charging port, dual zone HVAC, etc. Convenient Sun Prairie location!
5 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $549,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Divine Savior Healthcare Inc. requested a restraining order against a Portage doctor attempting to open her own practice
A Mauston woman is facing charges of delivering fentanyl and bail jumping after two controlled buys in the town of Clearfield.
Aiden Klosky, Brett Hackbart combine for 40 points to help battle-tested Pumas upset Pardeeville and it's 2,000-point scorer Derek Lindert in regional quarterfinals
Langdon Mills Solar held an open house in Cambria Monday night to get information to citizens about project planned in eastern Columbia County…
SAVANNAH, GA—Derek Joseph Hines, age 31, of Savannah, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022. He was born on May 17, 1990, in Mauston WI. So…
The Beavers senior set a new single-game scoring record in their rout over McFarland. Meanwhile, Columbus and Pardeeville both pulled off upsets, and Waupun and Randolph each rolled to convincing wins.
A woman arrested for breaking into an occupied home while its residents slept was sentenced Thursday in Sauk County Circuit Court.
A man who fled from the Ho-Chunk casino after assaulting a man while armed in the parking lot was sentenced in the U.S. Western District of Wi…
Potentially 500 truckers are expected to drive through Wisconsin along Interstate 94 and 90 on Friday and Saturday as part of a protest against COVID-19 restrictions, authorities say.
WAUPUN – The Waupun Christian Grade School will soon disappear, stirring memories of an institution that served the area for more than 60 years.