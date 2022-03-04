5 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $549,900

Spacious & sunny 5 BR/4 BA home in popular West Prairie Village! Step inside to a soaring 2-story foyer. Cooking is a breeze in the gorgeous chef’s kitchen feat. granite counters, tile backsplash, walk-in pantry & stainless apps. Lovely open floor plan w/ multiple living/entertaining areas on the main level & convenient mud room leading to the oversized 2-car heated/insulated garage. Upstairs you’ll find laundry & 4 beds including the owner’s suite w/ 2 walk-in closets & ensuite. Amazing lower level boasts fun kids area w/chalkboard paint & climbing wall and a separate sound-proof theater room w/wet bar. Lounge on the patio in the backyard overlooking your ample yard w/fruit trees. Many extras incl. solar system, EV charging port, dual zone HVAC, etc. Convenient Sun Prairie location!