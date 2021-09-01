5 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $615,000

Gorgeous, serene views from this stunning 5 BR/4.5 BA home in Bristol. Sweeping windows throughout the home allow for natural light to stream in throughout the day, highlighting the hardwood floors and timeless finishes! Kitchen has a massive peninsula, SS appliances, Maple cabinets, and an abundance of storage. Adjacent 4 season room and living room is perfect entertainment space. Main level master suite, and 3 BR on upper level. Bonus loft space upstairs provides extra space to hang out! LL has massive rec room, with 5th BR and BA. Attached 3 car garage also has LL access. Minutes to Sun Prairie; but you’ll get the benefits of peaceful countryside living!