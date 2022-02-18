5 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $650,000

No Showings until Open House Saturday, 2/12/22. Gorgeous new construction in Sun Prairie's new favorite neighborhood! Artfully crafted and designed, this well-appointed two story home features airy living spaces, natural light, and room to entertain on all three levels. From the open great room and kitchen, adjacent office/playroom, and main floor laundry, to the walk-in closets in secondary bedrooms, this home is so much more than a gorgeous primary bedroom and bathroom with both a walk-in shower and separate tub. It's a place for you to create your next set of memories together!