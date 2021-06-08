Showings start 6/10 after 3 PM. Why deal with the hassle of building new when you can have this gorgeous custom home now? The exquisite attention to detail is sure to impress. Enjoy cooking in the chef's kitchen with Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, custom Amish counters and Quartz counters. The large pantry with custom cabinets ensures you will never be short on storage. Feel the bliss of morning coffee on the covered porch. Stay organized with the custom cubbies and desk in the mud room and custom closets in all 5 bedrooms. Winters will be cozy with 2 gas fireplaces. Pella windows let in the light and spray foam lining under the fiberglass insulation insures efficient heating and cooling. So many spaces to enjoy with the lower level family and game rooms. Pre-plumbed for a future bar area. View More
5 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $679,500
