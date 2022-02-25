5 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $689,000

Built to perfection describes this breathtaking custom built 5 bedroom home is better than new! Enjoy the large vaulted great room w/ floor to ceiling stone fireplace, gourmet kitchen w/ large island, fabulous appliances & walk in pantry with microwave and coffee station and dining area with skyline views. Primary suite and private bath w/ walk in shower! Walk-out LL offers theater area, pool table, scuffle board area plus wet bar! Step out to the fire pit patio and enjoy the sunsets! All this is nestled in Sun Prairies finest Reserve neighborhood close to the new school, park and walking trail. Upgrades include: In-homes speaker system, invisible fence, security system, Sunset awning plus much, much more. All offer to be presented 2/28 at 5:00 pm.