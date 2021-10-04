5 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $749,900

You'll love this historic beauty in the heart of Sun Prairie! Stately entry welcomes you, and brings you into enclosed front porch. Inside, you'll find bright dining room with Austrian crystal chandelier and built-in cabinet. Main level flows w/ gleaming hardwood floors and lg windows. Expansive living room feat. grand fireplace. Chef's kitchen boasts Sub Zero & Wolf appliances, huge kitchen island, and plenty of gorgeous cabinetry. Upstairs hosts 5 bedrooms, incl primary bedroom suite w/ private fireplace and large walk-in closet. Walk-up attic is finished with full bathroom, wet bar, and plenty of space for living or entertaining. Lower level completes the home with study w/ wall to wall built in bookcase. All this on almost 1/2 acre lot with pool & pool house. Steps from downtown SP!