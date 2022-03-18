5 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $750,000

Showings start on 03/18/22. Absolutely stunning former parade home built by Marten Building & Design. This quality built five-bedroom, 3 bath home has an Open floor plan with soaring cathedral ceilings & Cherry Beams to add character and depth. Hickory hardwood floors, Double sided gas fireplace that creates a natural separation between the great room and the dining area. Chef's kitchen, w/large granite island. Spacious walk-in pantry with storage galore! LL has a gorgeous family room with Gas fireplace and room for all family gatherings. LL level bedrooms are bright and cheery with egress windows. New fenced in yard with a stamped concrete patio & firepit, Sprinkler system. Great location in the country with easy access to Sun Prairie and Madison.