This custom build post and beam prairie-modern design by Jim Gempeler of GMK Architecture offers modern living, bringing the outdoors in, with walls of windows allowing natural light and sweeping views. This home has large open spaces ideal for larger groups, including a lovely screen porch and outdoor fire pit. Stunning main suite complete with 2-way fireplace, jetted tub and private 2nd story deck. Gourmet kitchen with 6-burner Dacor, Sub-Zero, Bosch and adjacent office nook. LL offers family room with wet bar adjacent to home theater and workshop. 3-car garage with Tesla station. Large private second floor office space with private entry ideal for work at home. Middleton Schools, minutes to Madison, adjacent to biking and hiking off the Driftless region.
5 Bedroom Home in Verona - $1,000,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAUKESHA – Waukesha Police Department identified five casualties in Sunday night’s Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, including a woman who on…
- Updated
Hospital capacity is threatened, in part because flu is also more likely this winter, officials say.
MILWAUKEE — Authorities say a bull elk was illegally shot and killed on the opening day of the Wisconsin gun deer hunting season.
- Updated
An SUV sped through barricades and into a Christmas parade in Waukesha on Sunday, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40 others in a horrifying scene captured by the city’s livestream and the cellphones of onlookers.
3 hurt when truck strikes tractor
A woman was arrested in Pardeeville after allegedly head-butting an officer after being arrested and continued to strike officers while being …
Green Valley Enterprises has been gifted $100,000 from former Beaver Dam residents Peter and Cheryl Jung.
When Karen Stanley first purchased the Italianate style mansion at 138 First St., Baraboo, with the vision of creating a café, she did not see…
A former Baraboo man accused of attacking a child multiple times was released on a $3,000 signature bond Thursday.
JUNEAU — A 65-year-old Beaver Dam man made his initial appearance in court Thursday on a charge of child abuse – recklessly causing harm.