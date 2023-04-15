This absolutely stunning ranch home is practically brand new & ADA compliant (elevator)! Tasteful, modern touches complete seamless transitions from room to room in a spacious layout. Main level is flooded w/natural light & plenty of space for flexibility. Enjoy entertaining & dining in a gourmet kitchen feat. an oversized Quartz island, upscale appliances (dbl oven!) & walk in pantry. Primary suite w/jetted tub & large tile shower. Lower level walks out to a patio in the private backyard area & includes a wet bar. There is an ADA compliant pulley system that travels to another bedroom with private ensuite. Don't forget the 2nd fireplace, theater room, & playroom/office! Oversized, insulated garage w/10ft tall doors! Enjoy all Pioneer Pointe has to offer without the hassle of building!
5 Bedroom Home in Verona - $1,400,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 92-year-old Beaver Dam church’s congregation voted to close recently.
A 48-year-old former Horicon man went on trial on Tuesday for accusations including taking the life of a 50-year-old woman after his truck cra…
Startled horse strikes motorcycle, crash kills passenger, injures driver, Vernon County authorities say
The two occupants of the buggy the horse was pulling were not injured, the Vernon County Sheriff's Office said.
Emily Breidenbach, 32, of the Chetek Police Department and Hunter Scheel, 23, of the Cameron Police Department, were killed in a traffic stop …
The Columbus track star talked about her favorite class, childhood toy, rivalry, best advice and how she got involved in track.