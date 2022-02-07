 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Verona - $424,900

Prepare to be amazed when you get a glimpse at the gorgeous improvements in this 5-bed, 3-bath home in Verona's desirable Hawthorne Hills! Main lvl feat. soaring ceilings & new flooring throughout, a stunning kitchen w/refreshed white cabinetry, granite tops, tile backsplash & island along w/a light filled dining space. Upstairs, find newer carpeting, a comfortable living area w/fireplace & walkout to deck/pergola that overlooks a large fenced in yard. 3 spacious bedrooms on this level include the master w/renovated ensuite & lg. closets, plus another full bath. Enjoy the walkout lower level w/patio access, rec room w/tray ceiling, yet another updated full bath & 2 additional bedrooms and/or office spaces. Great storage space in the basement. See feature sheet for all updates!

