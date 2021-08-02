5 Bedroom Home in Verona - $449,000

Renovated contemporary Five bedroom, Three and one half bathroom home in Verona WI. This home sits in a park like setting, next to Palmer Park and across the street from the Ice Age Trail and Badger Creek. Light and sunny interior with hardwood floors, marble tile, solid doors, remodeled bathrooms, kitchen counters, central air, deck, patio, paint, and many other updates to be appreciated. Home sits high on a 1/3 acre lot with rock walls, gardens and private spaces. Walking distance to grocery, coffee and other shops in the area.