Immaculate 5 bed / 3.5 bath - 2 story home in the desirable 1000 Oaks neighborhood! Open concept main level with an abundance of natural light and modern finishes welcomes you! Chef's kitchen full of upgrades - flows seamlessly from the main living space and features granite countertops, large island, SS appliances & dinette! Upstairs you’ll find 4 generous sized bedrooms & full bath. Private owners suite features a generous walk-in closet, dual vanity and lovely walk-in shower. Exposed lower level offers additional room to entertain with a family room, full bath & 5th bedroom with walk-in closet. Backyard backs up to neighborhood pond for added privacy and park like views! Fantastic location near parks, trails & easy access to all Madison West/Verona amenities. Welcome home!
5 Bedroom Home in Verona - $489,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
JUNEAU – A 31-year-old Beaver Dam man was placed on a $100,000 cash bond Monday for allegedly assaulting and threatening his fiancée over a tw…
Suzy’s Steak and Seafood House opened over 10 years ago, and on Dec. 1 a new owner took over.
PORTAGE—Eileen Marie Seiler (née Sullivan) passed away peacefully at the age of 67, surrounded by her family, on Dec. 6, 2021, after a short b…
A woman was arrested in Columbia County for allegedly stealing almost $2,000 in merchandise from her former employee with incidents dating bac…
A woman who acted as the buyer for a drug dealing and money laundering operation was sentenced Wednesday in Sauk County Circuit Court.
The company that has nearly finished a luxury apartment building along the 300 block of Lynn Street in Baraboo has proposed more development w…
Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Wendy Klicko issued a search warrant Wednesday for a Necedah man accused of sexually assaulting a child in 2018.
Some hospitals in south-central Wisconsin have had to resort to diverting emergency vehicles to other area medical providers in recent weeks a…
When will the Baraboo School Board wake-up? How much can they bleed the Baraboo taxpayers for? Over the past 8 years, they have spent over $73…
Poor Alec Baldwin. The darling of the snotty, self-absorbed, Hollywood-left had his life torn apart after he shot and killed a crew member on …