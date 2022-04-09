5 Bedroom Home in Verona - $499,900

Stunning ranch home in a desirable Verona neighborhood! Open concept ML boasts sunny living room with gas fp and large windows, beautiful kitchen with granite counters, SS appliances, & pendant lighting, and a dining area w/ access to the deck. Owner's suite has walk-in closet & en suite bath with luxurious tile shower. 2 add'l ML bedrooms offer generous closet space & natural light. Also on the ML is a full bath with tub/shower combo, add'l room great for a playroom or office, & convenient mud/laundry room. Newly finished LL offers large FR with wet bar & patio access, 2 add'l bedrooms, full bath w/ walk-in shower, and an exercise room. Unfinished area has abundance of storage space. Enjoy entertaining on the wood deck overlooking the patio and large backyard!