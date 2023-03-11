This casually elegant property offers an exceptional main level living experience w/ an open floor plan & perfect spaces for gathering & also family life w/laundry & cubbies conveniently located nearby. The heart of the home is the kitchen w/ large island and ss appliances -all opening to a great room centered by a fireplace & patio doors to the deck. Five bedrooms in total (3 on the main level) provides ample room for sleeping or home office/exercise room. The immaculate primary suite includes a walk-in closet & luxurious bathroom w/dbl vanities & custom shower creating a comfortable retreat. The house's subtle elegance is apparent throughout w/custom plantation blinds, creative lighting & attention to detail. Walkout LL finished w/ rec room, full bath & flex space. Wet bar plumbed too!
5 Bedroom Home in Verona - $575,000
- Updated
