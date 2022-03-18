 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Verona - $589,900

Spacious ranch with open floor plan and walkout lower level in popular Westridge neighborhood of Verona. 5 bed, 3.5 bath, 3 car garage, 3500 sq ft. Remodeled Kitchen: gorgeous cherry cabinets with custom inserts, induction cook top, double oven. Remodeled all hardwood floors. Large mud/laundry room: built-in dog bath. Maintenance-free deck and screened in porch: western sunset views over abutting city park. Master en suite: two person whirl pool tub, large walk in closet. LL: Home theater, stage and built-in lofted playhouse, 4th & 5th bed. 5th bed is plumbed/wired for commercial kitchen. Easy walking/biking commute to Epic.

