5 Bedroom Home in Verona - $599,900

Stunning home on almost an acre looking over new golf course. Private back yard, large trees, gourmet kit w/wide plank Brazilian cherry floors, cherry cabinetry, granite counter tops and SS appliances, 3 season porch, Amazing outdoor entertainment areas: patio, hot tub, burn area & grill station. Fully finished rec room downstairs w/guest bed, workout space and full bath. Upstairs boasts master suite w/large walk in closet and partially remodeled bathroom w/new walk in shower. Another master sized bedroom w/walk in closet & built ins. 2 additional bedrooms w/ large closets and built ins. Large bathroom w/2 sinks to share. Country feel close to everything. Large 3 car garage with epoxy floor. Middleton schools. Newer appliances and roof. See updates list (docs)