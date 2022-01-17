 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Verona - $599,900

5 Bedroom Home in Verona - $599,900

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Verona - $599,900

Stunning home on almost an acre looking over new golf course. Private back yard, large trees, gourmet kit w/wide plank Brazilian cherry floors, cherry cabinetry, granite counter tops and SS appliances, 3 season porch, Amazing outdoor entertainment areas: patio, hot tub, burn area & grill station. Fully finished rec room downstairs w/guest bed, workout space and full bath. Upstairs boasts master suite w/large walk in closet and partially remodeled bathroom w/new walk in shower. Another master sized bedroom w/walk in closet & built ins. 2 additional bedrooms w/ large closets and built ins. Large bathroom w/2 sinks to share. Country feel close to everything. Large 3 car garage with epoxy floor. Middleton schools. Newer appliances and roof. See updates list (docs)

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News