5 Bedroom Home in Verona - $600,000

Showings to begin on 4/8/2022. Desirable home on a cul-de-sac in the Gateway Estates neighborhood of Verona. This 5 bed, 3.5 bath home features open layout and high 17' ceilings in the great room for a very open, welcome feeling. Primary bedroom suite is on main level with walk-in closet, large ensuite bathroom, and convenient main level laundry. Screen porch in back of home great for comfortable space for reading, relaxing, or entertaining. Tandem 4 car garage gives plenty of space for vehicles, equipment, toys, storage, and/or work areas. Walking distance to neighborhood elementary school, middle school, and charter schools. Large finished basement has living room, wet bar, game area, and theater room. New quartz countertops in kitchen as well as newer furnace and A/C.