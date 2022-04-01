 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Verona - $695,000

Escape to a perfect, secluded world of one's own! Welcome to this restorative haven on 12 wooded acres in Springdale. This sprawling, exposed ranch was built to connect to the natural beauty of its surroundings. The main floor has everything you need: a living room with vaulted ceiling and brick fireplace, a spacious primary suite with jetted tub +walk-in closet, an open kitchen with lots of counter space and a walk-in pantry, as well as a dining area that looks into a bright sunroom overlooking the wooded yard, a mudroom with laundry + dog wash, and two large bedrooms. A finished walkout LL features a fantastic rec room w/fireplace, tons of storage, and another bedroom. Take in the lovely views with friends while enjoying a cocktail on the deck off the kitchen and sunroom. 3+ Car garage.

